Can you imagine getting home during a freezing Michigan winter day and having heated floors warm your feet as soon as you walk in? It seems like a dream, but for this Plainwell home that's for sale it's all reality my friends. The home located at 14050 Kane Rd, Plainwell, MI 49080 has a MASSIVE nearly 7 acre yard and solid 2,176 sqf in the house as well. The house is apparently move-in ready with vaulted ceilings, heated floors, French doors, and large picture windows that bring the outside in on this partially wooded fields area of land.

This home has a neat and clean feel with new flooring and paint throughout. As a bonus, you get a 2nd large living room plus main floor laundry. There are 4 rooms with 2 full baths and a half bath. The home includes a Fridge, Dishwasher, Oven, and Dryer. The home recently added a new roof, new windows, new air conditioner unit, new furnace, 2 car garage with plenty of room for a workshop and updated appliances.

Get our free mobile app

Currently, there is an Open House this Sunday (8/29) 2-5pm and they'll be accepting offers through Sunday. They're saying that the home is so much bigger inside than it looks from the road, and features a beautiful country setting, even though it's so close to big cities like Kalamazoo, Plainwell, and Grand Rapids. Take a look at the house for yourself and see if you could see yourself calling this place home. Honestly, the heated floors was all I needed to hear to make me want to live here: