Detroit Historical Museum Honors 1997 Championship Red Wings

The Detroit Historical Museum has opened an awesome new Red Wings exhibit.

Detroit Red Wings fans both young and old can not relive the time that the team brought the Stanley Cup back to the Motor City. The team from 1997 is iconic when it comes to the history of sports in Detroit.

Get our free mobile app

Every Red Wings fan remembers the names of this elite team. Yzerman, Shanahan, Fedorov, Kozlov, McCarty, Vernon, Osgood, and the list goes on. The 1996-1997 Detroit Red Wings were a force to be reckoned with. The nickname "Hockeytown" was solidified in Detroit because of this team.

Now through February 2023, Red Wings and Hockey fans alike can visit the "1997: Detroit Red Wings" exhibit at the Detroit Historical Museum. The exhibit includes so many artifacts from that season such as player's hockey sticks, jerseys, seats from Joe Louis Arena, a complete timeline, and more.

This new exhibit will also feature highlights including information about "Fight Night at the Joe." Not a single Red Wings fan will ever forget what happened in one of hockey's most brutal rivalries between the Red Wings and the Colorado Avalanche.

It was a night that went down in infamy. Vernon vs. Roy. McCarty vs. Lemieux. It was incredible. I will never forget those few seasons of Red Wings hockey.

The Detroit Historical Museum is open Thursdays through Saturdays from 10 am until 5 pm and Sundays from 1 pm to 5 pm. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, and $6 for children. The Detroit Historical Museum is located at 5401 Woodware Avenue in Detroit.

Source: Detroit Historical Museum