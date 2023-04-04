This Detroit Team Holds A World Record For The Most Losses
I know what you're thinking, it has to be the Detroit Lions, but no, well... they might, but they aren't the ones we're talking about.
It's probably a summertime favorite team if anything!
Our Love-Hate Relationship With Our Detroit Area Teams
I much like you, share a passion for our Detroit area teams. I am more of a hockey town lover than anything else, but some seasons are better and worse than others!
We saw a more impressive season with the Detroit Lions in the 2022 season, and we're hoping to see that momentum continue here into the 2023 fall season. But, let's be honest, we still shook our heads at most of the 2022 season.
Detroit Area Team Holds Record For Most Losses
It's a Detroit summertime tradition, but depending on the season, we don't see the best of the best from the Detroit Tigers team.
In fact, if you look back to the 2023 baseball season, you'll run into the record for most consecutive losses in a single season, with 21 in a row.
That's a lot! But let's be real. Most of these Detroit-based teams are how we fill our weekends in the fall and winter months, even during the summer months.
Plus, Paws just made the list of the most loved mascots in America.