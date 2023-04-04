This Detroit Team Holds A World Record For The Most Losses

This Detroit Team Holds A World Record For The Most Losses

canva/Nathan Vandenburg/Mark Frankhouse TSM

I know what you're thinking, it has to be the Detroit Lions, but no, well... they might, but they aren't the ones we're talking about.

It's probably a summertime favorite team if anything!

Our Love-Hate Relationship With Our Detroit Area Teams

I much like you, share a passion for our Detroit area teams. I am more of a hockey town lover than anything else, but some seasons are better and worse than others!

Getty Images
loading...

We saw a more impressive season with the Detroit Lions in the 2022 season, and we're hoping to see that momentum continue here into the 2023 fall season. But, let's be honest, we still shook our heads at most of the 2022 season.

Detroit Area Team Holds Record For Most Losses

It's a Detroit summertime tradition, but depending on the season, we don't see the best of the best from the Detroit Tigers team.

Getty Images
loading...

In fact, if you look back to the 2023 baseball season, you'll run into the record for most consecutive losses in a single season, with 21 in a row.

Getty Images
loading...

That's a lot! But let's be real. Most of these Detroit-based teams are how we fill our weekends in the fall and winter months, even during the summer months.

Plus, Paws just made the list of the most loved mascots in America. 

You Think This Year's Team Is Bad? These Past Detroit Lions Teams Didn't Do Too Hot Either

Ah, our good old Lions. Most Michiganders know only the love-hate relationship that we share with the team. I mean, how could you not love the hapless Lions? They're our home team. With that being said though, they've had a win-less season before, which stings. Check out some not-so-good past years for the Detroit Lions.

Check Out Every Detroit Tigers No-Hitter Thrown

The Detroit Tigers added another no hitter to their long history this week. Despite having some hall of fame pitchers, the Tigers have only thrown 8 no-hitters. Check out the list of pitchers responsible for those no-no's, along with the no-hitter that should have been.
Filed Under: Michigan, Detroit Lions, Detroit Red Wings, Detroit Tigers, Detroit Pistons, Kalamazoo Sports, K-Zoo View
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From WKFR