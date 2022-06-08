I ran across a listing in Illinois for a house that has a lot of really questionable rooms and one very unique feature. It turns out this house is equipped with its own elevator. This is actually pretty common for those with a ton of money who in a difficult physical condition, and I actually knew someone who had one in their home. We even had one in our old studio over in Battle Creek. The one that's in the house for sale actually looks pretty nice, and the house itself is VERY eccentric.

The listing on Zillow for this 5 bedroom 5 bathroom 6,000 + square foot home is listed at $600,000 in Prospect Heights, and describes all of its eye catching features:

Get our free mobile app

The main level boasts 3 fireplaces and includes a grand foyer, living room with a bar, kitchen with eating area, family room with beautiful skylights, 3 bedrooms, a mudroom and an amazing greenhouse that is suitable to both everyday gatherings or hosting special events!

The second floor is just as complex as the first:

The second floor features a huge primary suite with a glamorous en-suite bath, walk-in closet and screened balcony, an additional bedroom, a loft area for relaxing, a craft/hobby room, a second kitchen with breakfast nook and a beautiful sunroom with skylights leading to a balcony that overlooks the front yard.

This thing even has what looks to be some kind of sun room/tiki bar. Not to mention the strange jungle/ African vibes mixed with the random Marlin mounted on the wall. This house kind of makes my head spin as it kind of decides what it wants to do with every room: