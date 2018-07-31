Kalamazoo Walk to End Alzheimer’s
September 9 | 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
- Cost:
- Free
- Arcadia Creek Festival Place
Contact:
- Phone
- Email:
- kjmyers@alz.org
Additional Information
Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. This inspiring event calls on participants of all ages and abilities to join the fight against the disease!