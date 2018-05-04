Comedian DeAnne Smith at the Kalamazoo State Theatre

Additional Information

DeAnne Smith is an award-winning comedian, writer and columnist. Her “nerdy and dirty” stand up style has her rated as one of Montreal’s Top 10 Comedians for the past five years. The Montreal Gazette says DeAnne is “fresh, cutting…one of the finest wits in the county” and the UK’s Telegraph calls her “Smart. Very funny. Effortless charm lets her get away with murder.” She’s never actually murdered anyone.

DeAnne Smith can often be found at comedy festivals, making appearances on late night television, or touring all over the world. Smith is also known for her appearances on television and radio, most notably on Australia’s “Good News Week” and the HBO series “Funny As Hell.”

Ticket Information:

This is an all ages event with reserved seating. There’s an 8 ticket limit.

For every ticket sold, $1 will be donated to OutFront Kalamazoo.

$25 – $40