Beacon Health Focus Of The Month: Hypertension

Our health is one of the important things that we have complete control over as it is completely dependent on how well we take care of ourselves. Granted, there are some hereditary and other abnormalities that create health issues for some but for the most part, we can keep ourselves healthy.

Get our free mobile app

Paying attention to your body and listening to what it is telling you is always the first step to addressing the problem. Another step is reaching out to professionals and were here to help bridge that gap. We have partnered with Beacon Health Systems for the Health Focus of the Month to help everyone live healthy lives. Each month, there will be a different health focus that Beacon specialists will share valuable information about in an on-air interview.

This month, the focus is hypertension which is more commonly known as High Blood Pressure. It's a medical condition where the pressure inside of your vessels is consistently too high and can cause more serious injuries later. This is something that can affect you because of family history or age increases the risk.

Do You Experience Hypertension? This May Be Helpful Information

A doctor will always offer medication or lifestyle changes as the first step in addressing your hypertension. For most people, this helps them tremendously and they are able to live more happy and healthy years, but sometimes that's not the case. Beacon's Dr. Kotaru does have something that could help those who's hypertension didn't respond to the aforementioned options.

Dr. Kotaru recently performed the hospital’s first renal denervation procedure, the first of its kind in southwest Michigan. This minimally invasive treatment offers hope for patients with hypertension who have not responded to medications or lifestyle changes. By using targeted radiofrequency energy to calm overactive renal nerves, it helps regulate blood pressure and represents a cutting-edge advance in care. This achievement highlights Beacon's commitment to innovation, clinical excellence, and expanding access to advanced therapies for the community.