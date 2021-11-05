Battle Creek Estate for Sale Complete with 5000 sq ft Bunker

Talk about taking "has it all" to a whole other level, this estate pretty much blows your mind when it comes to amenities.

Located in Battle Creek, the home is currently listed for $6.5 million. What exactly does that kind of bank roll get you? Well, listen up, because it's pretty impressive, unique, and interesting at the same time.

Get our free mobile app

The multi-level home is 14,000 square feet and sits on 323 acres of private property that includes a fully stocked 9-acre lake, 3 additional homes located on around the property as well as access to 4 additional lakes. Adding to the compound, because basically that's what it is, is a 7,200 square foot outbuilding with roughed in-floor heating, plus an amazing state of the art greenhouse built for self-sustainability. Who needs the outside world, right?

Speaking of the outside world, just in case it goes crazy with a zombie apocalypse or something, the current owners have that covered too. The estate comes with a 5000 square foot underground bunker. Not just any bunker, but one built for maximum security and sustainability. From the looks of the pictures it has all the comforts of home including a area for growing produce.

As if the home and all it entails isn't enough, the always say in real estate "location, location, location". Well, the estate has that too, perfectly situated between Chicago and Detroit, and just a short commute to Battle Creek and Kalamazoo.

Ready to make an offer? Contact the listed agent here. In the meantime check out this incredible property, bunker and all, below.