WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

Any long-time Michigander knows that practically anywhere you go in the Upper Peninsula, you’re bound to come across something cool…including many abandoned places. And here’s a couple more…

The first one is pretty cool. It’s hidden in the brush and appears to have been a restaurant at one time. It kind of reminds me of a Bavarian-type style that has been used for small food hangouts like ice cream parlors or burger joints. There are restaurant booth seats still sitting inside. There’s even a sign on the wall that shows pop for .50, coffee for .45, and milk shakes for a buck. A ripped, rolled-up, mossy rug sits on the floor and broken plates sit outside on the ground. An old refrigerator and freezer both sit outside, empty and rusted.

Back inside, there’s the order window where customers placed their orders, ripped floor tiles…..even the old kitchen sink has been ripped out of the wall, leaning forward. I’m convinced this was more than likely a dairy/ice cream shop at one time.

The second structure is a crumbling old house with a collapsed back end. The basement looks like it was made with rocks, plaster, and brick. Inside shots show mossy steps, deteriorating wallpaper, upside-down furniture, and unlike many other abandoned places, absolutely nothing of value left behind. It’s rear-end has been mostly obliterated, possibly thanks to the harsh winters.

Have a look below…

Abandoned Ice Cream Shop, Upper Peninsula

